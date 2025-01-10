ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Identifies 12th Class Student Behind Bomb Threat To Schools

The 12th-standard student arrested for sending bomb-threat emails to multiple schools in Delhi.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : 56 seconds ago

New Delhi: A student studying in 12th standard has been apprehended for his involvement in issuing bomb threats to multiple schools in Delhi via emails, a police official said.

According to the police, the last 23 threat emails received by different schools in the national capital were sent by the student, who admitted that he had sent such emails previously as well.

"The last 23 threat emails received by different schools in Delhi were sent by a 12th-class student. During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan said.

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said. According to officials, the list includes Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

Authorities are investigating the threats, which are similar to previous hoax bomb threats sent to schools in the city.
The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

According to the mail, the sender of the mail knew about the exam schedule and the movement of students inside the school premises.

"During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises," mentions the email.

New Delhi: A student studying in 12th standard has been apprehended for his involvement in issuing bomb threats to multiple schools in Delhi via emails, a police official said.

According to the police, the last 23 threat emails received by different schools in the national capital were sent by the student, who admitted that he had sent such emails previously as well.

"The last 23 threat emails received by different schools in Delhi were sent by a 12th-class student. During interrogation, he admitted that he had sent threat emails earlier as well," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan said.

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, police said. According to officials, the list includes Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar and RK Puram, Blue Bells, and Tagore International. The emails claimed that a large amount of explosives had been planted on the school premises.

Authorities are investigating the threats, which are similar to previous hoax bomb threats sent to schools in the city.
The e-mail warned the school of "massive and highly dangerous explosives" on its premises. "Your lack of strict bag checks for students entering the school has provided us with the perfect opportunity to carry out our plan," the e-mail, shared by police sources, read.

According to the mail, the sender of the mail knew about the exam schedule and the movement of students inside the school premises.

"During this time, everyone apart from the students writing the exam will either be standing outside on the field or wandering around the building. You will remain completely unaware of the devastating explosives that have already been planted in multiple key locations on your premises," mentions the email.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREAT TO SCHOOLSDELHI BOMB THREATBOMB THREAT EMAILSDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.