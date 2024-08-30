ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Head Constable Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Dancing At Farewell Party; Dance Video Goes Viral

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Head constable Ravi Kumar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh posted at Rupnagar Police station in North Delhi was dancing at the farewell of the SHO. While dancing, Kumar suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues where he was declared dead by the doctors. A video showing Kumar dancing in ecstasy is being widely shared on the Internet.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident that turned celebrations into mourning, a head constable of Delhi Police died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while dancing during a farewell party of a police officer in north Delhi. The video of the policeman dancing moments before his death is being widely shared on the Internet.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Rupnagar police station in North Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, who was posted as a head constable in Delhi Police at Rupnagar police station in North Delhi. He joined Delhi Police in 2010.

It is learnt that on Wednesday night, the farewell party of the SHO of the police station was going on where head constable Ravi Kumar was dancing with others in the farewell party. According to the police, Ravi Kumar suddenly collapsed while dancing and complained of chest pain. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared Ravi Kumar dead.

According to police officials, head constable Ravi Kumar was already suffering from a heart disease and he had also undergone angiography about 45 days ago. Kumar is survived by wife and two children. The video of Head Constable Ravi Kumar dancing a minutes before his death is becoming increasingly viral in which Ravi Kumar is seen dancing in ecstasy.

