Delhi Police Freeze Bank Accounts Linked To Sexual Harassment Accused Self-styled Godman

Sources said that police have frozen 18 bank accounts and 28 fixed deposit accounts which contained approximately Rs 8 crore (approximately $80 million). His debit and credit cards have also been blocked by the police in a bid to prevent the accused flee from the country.

A management committee member at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, Chaitanyananda was booked by the Vasant Kung police following complaints of sexual harassment by several students at the institute. He continues to be at large.

According to Aishwarya Singh, Additional DCP of the Southwest District Police, the accused faces serious allegations of fraud, forgery, and embezzlement of crores of rupees from the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri property. Police investigations have also revealed that Baba Chaitanyananda's last known location was Agra, prompting Delhi Police to contact Agra Police, who have also initiated an investigation. Police are investigating when the accused arrived in Agra, where he stayed, and who was helping him.

According to the Additional DCP, the investigation revealed that Chaitanyananda had allegedly consolidated his control over the institute and leased out properties belonging to the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs it, to private companies for financial gain.

He allegedly used this money to purchase expensive vehicles. Police reported that two cars have been found in Chaitanyananda's possession so far, including a Volvo car with a fake diplomatic number plate and registered to a fake address. Over the past two days, police searched the institute's office, Chaitanyananda's office, and his private residence, seizing several important documents. The police team also seized admission documents related to all the female students who made the allegations. Police also interrogated two other close associates of the self-styled godman for two hours.

A view of Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (ETV Bharat)

On Friday, the Patiala House Court rejected Chaitanyananda Saraswati's anticipatory bail plea. Saraswati had sought protection from arrest in the alleged fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy case filed against him.

However, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur stated that the investigation in the current case is still in its preliminary stages adding that the investigating officer requires custodial interrogation of the petitioner and the accused to unravel the entire chain of fraud, deception, conspiracy, and misappropriation of funds. The investigating officer informed the court that the accused was not present at his given address and his mobile phone was switched off. Considering the gravity of the allegations and the crime, the court rejected the accused's anticipatory bail plea.