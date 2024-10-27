ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Find Suspicious Electronic Device In Palika Bazar, Probe On

Delhi Police have urged residents to be alert and inform cops if they find any suspicious object or device in the market.

Delhi Police Find Suspicious Electronic Device In Palika Bazar, Probe On
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday found a suspicious electronic device at a shop in Palika Bazar in Connaught Place. Police suspect it to be a Chinese mobile network jammer.

The incident triggered tension in the area while police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Efforts are currently underway to know more about the device.

District Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said inspections were being held in the market and shops when a suspicious electronic device was found by the team. It seems to be like a mobile network jammer, he said. Legal action will be taken against the shopkeeper after verifying the device, he added.

Delhi Police have appealed to people to report immediately if they come across any suspicious object. Investigations have been launched and what the device is and its functions will be known only after the probe is completed, Mahala said. "We are investigating the matter and also appeal to people to inform the local police station or call 112 helpline if any kind of suspicious object or device is seen in the market," Mahala said.

Notably, a few days back there was a bomb blast in Rohini area of ​​Delhi leaving residents panic-stricken. Police have been put on alert in the capital and constant search operations are on in the areas. Also, ahead of Diwali, police are appealing to people to be cautious and cooperate with the cops to ensure safety here.

