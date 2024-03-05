Delhi Police file charge sheet against alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

The chargesheet has been filed against alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo claimed to be involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against alleged Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javaid Ahmad Matoo, claimed to be involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police filed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali on March 3, claiming that Matoo was linked to multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was wanted for nearly 13 years before his arrest on January 4, 2024, they said.

Police claimed Matoo was in the Delhi NCR region at the time of his arrest to collect arms and ammunition that were to be used for terrorist activities in J-K. Matoo, a "highly indoctrinated terrorist" was arrested from the national capital's Nizamuddin area. He was allegedly driving a stolen car when he was apprehended.

The court has posted the matter for March 15, when it is likely to decide on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet. Matoo has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases including five of grenade attacks and the killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit. Police had recovered one 9 mm Star pistol, six bullets, an extra magazine and a stolen Santro car from him.

