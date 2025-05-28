Delhi Police Effects Major Reshuffle: 24 IPS And 14 DANIPS Officers Transferred, Check Full List Here

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, the Delhi Government transferred 38 senior police officials, including 24 from the IPS cadre and 14 from the DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) cadre. As per the order issued by the Home Department on Wednesday (May 28), DCPs of many districts have been changed while several senior officers have been given new charges in various units and ranges.

Amit Goyal, who was serving as DCP Rohini, has now been transferred to South-West District. Kushal Pal Singh has been appointed as DCP of Metro, moving from the Traffic department. Hemant Tiwari, who was serving as DCP IFSO (National Cyber Forensic Lab) has been assigned the South-East District. Similarly, Ravi Kumar Singh has been transferred as DCP EOW, while Rajiv Ranjan has been given charge of DCP Rohini.

On the other hand, V Hareshwar Swami has been transferred to the Outer North District from the Fifth Battalion, DAP. Saurabh Chandra has been moved from Traffic and appointed as Additional DCP Dwarka; while Hukma Ram Sai has been appointed as Additional DCP New Delhi.

At the same time, several officers have received their first field postings under the on-arrival category. These include Anant Mittal who has been handed over the charge as Additional DCP in North District, Rohit Rajbir Singh in Dwarka, Sandeep Gupta in Rohini, Abhimanyu Poswal in South-West District, Nara Chaitanya in Outer District, and Sumit Kumar Jha as Additional DCP in South District. Similarly, Mahesh Kumar Barnwal has been appointed as DCP of the Fifth Battalion, DAP.

Delhi Police Effects Major Reshuffle: 24 IPS And 14 DANIPS Officers Transferred (ETV Bharat)

As far as DANICS cadre officers are concerned, Vineet Kumar has been moved from P&L to IFSO. Anjitha Chepyala has been transferred from North District to DCP SPUWAC. Shailaja Sukant has been transferred from Security to the West District, while Lakshmi Kanwat has been posted from the West District to the Security Branch. Subhod Kumar Goswami has been transferred from the 8th Battalion to the Traffic department. Deepak Yadav has moved from Outer District to P&L, while Nishant Gupta was moved from Dwarka to the Traffic Branch.

Similarly, Alaap Patel has been transferred from DPHCL and will now assume responsibility as DCP Special Cell. Mayank Bansal has been assigned the charge of Communication and Welfare, moving from his previous role as Additional DCP in CDC, South-West District. Gaurav Gupta has been transferred from DCP Security CDC to North-East District, while Manavsi Jain has been moved from North-East to the Security Branch. On the other hand, Suma Madda has been given additional charge of DCP North.

As per senior police officials, these transfers and rejig are being seen as a concrete step towards organisational restructuring and enhancing efficiency within the Delhi Police. The move, which has been implemented with immediate effect, is aimed at strengthening crime control, maintaining public order, and improving administrative balance, official from the Police Headquarters stated.