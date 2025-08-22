Attack On Delhi Chief Minister: Police Arrests Accused's Friend From Gujarat's Rajkot

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday detained a friend of Rajesh Khimji, accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, from Rajkot.

It is alleged that Khimji's friend had sent him money. Along with this, Delhi Police is also in lookout for 10 people who were in contact with the accused through calls and messages. Apart from this, a Delhi Police team is recording the statements of five others in Rajkot, whose data was found on the accused's mobile phone.

Khimji had attacked Gupta at her residence at Civil Lines during a public hearing on Wednesday. He was sent to five-day police custody and further investigation into the case is on.

Delhi Police is coordinating with Central agencies including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for probe into the case. After the attack, Gupta was provided Z-grade security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whose personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take over responsibility for her security from Delhi Police.

Additional security personnel have been deployed around the Chief Minister's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock security.

Gupta had on Thursday reiterated her commitment to public service after the attack. She said she would continue to fight for Delhi's interests despite facing 'unforeseen setbacks' and would never 'give up' on the national capital. In a post on social media platform X, she wrote that women have 'double strength' to overcome adversities and have to go through many trials to prove themselves. Now the public hearing will be held not only at her residence, but in every Assembly constituency of Delhi, she added.

The Delhi Chief Minister came out of her residence for the first time since the attack on Friday. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Delhi Police is concealing the CCTV footage of the attack on Gupta to cover up its failure. Bhardwaj said, "We are happy that the police have registered an FIR in the case but I believe that the police are hiding the CCTV footage of the incident to hide their failure."