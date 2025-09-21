ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Detain Two Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Start Deportation Process

New Delhi: Delhi police have detained two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the Southwest district. The detainees were identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario (35) of Gazipur district and Mohammad Touhidur Rahman (33) of Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh, police said.

Their detention followed an intelligence tip-off about some illegal Bangladeshi immigrants seeking residence in Mahipalpur. Acting on the information, the police team contacted the suspects, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough interrogation, in which the duo failed to produce any valid documents establishing their Indian nationality and admitted that they had entered India more than 11 years ago and their visas had expired.

After examining their mobile phones and social media accounts, the police team contacted their family members and obtained their Bangladeshi identity cards, including their national identity cards. Arrangements for their deportation have been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi after completing the necessary formalities.