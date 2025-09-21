Delhi Police Detain Two Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants, Start Deportation Process
The duo had failed to produce any valid documents establishing their Indian nationality and admitted that they had entered India more than 11 years ago.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi police have detained two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the Southwest district. The detainees were identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario (35) of Gazipur district and Mohammad Touhidur Rahman (33) of Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh, police said.
Their detention followed an intelligence tip-off about some illegal Bangladeshi immigrants seeking residence in Mahipalpur. Acting on the information, the police team contacted the suspects, asked for identification documents, and conducted a thorough interrogation, in which the duo failed to produce any valid documents establishing their Indian nationality and admitted that they had entered India more than 11 years ago and their visas had expired.
After examining their mobile phones and social media accounts, the police team contacted their family members and obtained their Bangladeshi identity cards, including their national identity cards. Arrangements for their deportation have been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi after completing the necessary formalities.
On September 11, the Operations Cell of the Delhi police detained four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including three women, from the Kapashera area. The detainees had been identified as Farzana Akhtar of Dhaka, Nazma Begum of Jessore, Resma Akhtar of Palpara and Orko Khan of Kotwali Jessore.
Police said head constable Sundar Singh received information about some illegal Bangladeshi female migrants roaming in the Kapashera area and arrived at the spot with a team. During questioning, all four failed to produce valid documents and admitted to having entered India through West Bengal's Bongaon border and Tripura in 2017.
Some of them came to India on visas but did not return after their expiry. They further stated that they were looking for housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi but were unable to find any suitable employment.
