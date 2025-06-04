ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Busts Spurious Cancer Drug Racket; Six Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a racket selling spurious anti-cancer drugs and arrested six men who targeted patients through social media by offering costly medicines at discounted rates, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Kumar (23), Anil Kumar (30), Dhanesh Sharma (23), Dheeraj Kumar, Rohit Bhatti (24) and Jyoti Grover (52), targeted cancer patients through social media platforms and online groups, DCP (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

They lured the patients by offering expensive drugs such as Opdivo, Keytruda, Erbitux and Lenvima at discounted rates, which they sold without any valid authorisation, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured the drugs at low costs from unregulated sources and sold them without any prescription or documentation. “These drugs were sold at prices far below their market rates, often between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000, while the genuine versions cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“The accused admitted that they sourced the medicines through illicit suppliers and sold them using personal contacts they built through social media groups frequented by patients in distress,” the officer said. Police have also seized mobile phones from the possession of the accused, which contained messages and transaction details, the officer said.