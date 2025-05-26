ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Busts Exam Cheating Racket; Dummy Candidate, Two School Staff And Woman Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police has busted a cheating racket in a government job examination with the arrest of a dummy candidate, a school teacher, an office superintendent and a woman who allegedly facilitated the impersonation at an exam centre in Greater Kailash, an official said on Monday.

The accused allegedly helped the dummy candidate impersonate a real applicant in the examination for the post of Junior Secretariat Attendant under the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Samiti, police said in a statement.

The arrested people have been identified as Sumit Dahiya (29), who appeared as the dummy candidate, Bimal Kumar Singh (59), a physics teacher at the examination centre school, Baljeet Singh (50), the office superintendent of the same school, and a 40-year-old woman from Kanjhawala in Delhi, read the statement.

The woman, who has links with the school staff, allegedly coordinated with them to allow Dahiya's entry into the examination hall using documents of the original candidate named Ankur, police said.

"The matter came to light on May 18 when a team of Greater Kailash Police Station received information about an impersonation attempt at a private school in Hemkunt Colony, where the CBSE was conducting the JNV recruitment exam," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South, Ankit Chauhan, said in the statement.

The DCP said that on reaching the spot, the school principal informed the police about suspected impersonation.

Upon verification, it was revealed that Dahiya had appeared in place of a candidate named Ankur, police said.

A case was subsequently registered and Dahiya was taken into custody. Dahiya disclosed during interrogation that he was promised Rs 6 lakh by a middleman to appear in the examination as a proxy for the real candidate -- Ankur, they said.

The DCP said that "Dahiya contacted a woman known to him who has prior connections with the school staff and offered her Rs 2 lakh to facilitate his entry".