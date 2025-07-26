Drug Gang Mimics Food Delivery: Delhi Police Bust Rs 100 Crore Racket, Five Nigerians Arrested

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted an international drug racket and arrested five Nigerian nationals with narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the gang was running a high-tech drug delivery operation that mimicked food delivery apps, using WhatsApp orders, coded dress patterns and digital maps to discreetly transport drugs.

The police said that they seized 2.7 Kg of cocaine, 1.04 Kg of MDMA, 1 Kg of ganja, Rs 2.07 lakh in cash, a car, several mobile phones, fake documents including passports and aadhaar cards. The police also recovered a diary containing drug distribution records.

Police said that the rackets kingpin is based in Nigeria and was running the operation remotely through his nephew Kameni Philip. Philip managed the operations in India and for that he had recruited a team of local agents to handle orders and deliveries. These agents, posed as regular delivery boys. They all wore check shirts and black helmets to avoid suspicions while delivering drugs to customers.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime Branch Mangesh Kashyap said that the breakthrough came after a raid at a courier center in Moti Nagar on June 13. At least 895 grams of MDMA was found concealed in clothing and women's footwear. Further investigations led to Philip's arrest, which eventually exposed the network of international drug racket.

ACP Kashyap said that the gang had active links in Malaysia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. They used codewords for communication and digital platforms to monitor delivery and payments. Police said around 85 crore Nigerian Naira (Approximately Rs 82 crore) was transferred through hawala in the past six months. He said that investigation is ongoing in the case and further arrests are likely.