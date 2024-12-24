Delhi Police Bust Illegal Immigration Racket, Five Bangladeshi Nationals Among 11 Held

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a major illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 people, including five Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly involved in preparing fake documents.

The accused prepared fraudulent Aadhar cards, voter identification cards and other fake documents for Bangladeshi citizens through unauthorised websites. The action has been taken as part of an intensive campaign undertaken following instructions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to bring illegal immigrants living in Delhi under the scanner.

DCP Chauhan told ANI that the accused provided fraudulent identity cards to Bangladeshi nationals so that they could enter India illegally.

The Lieutenant Governor had ordered the chief secretary and the police commissioner to run a special campaign to identify and take action against Bangladeshi immigrants living illegally in Delhi. According to police sources, under this campaign, over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified across the city so far.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Education has issued an order directing school heads to tighten the admission process so as to prevent illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from getting enrolled. In its order, the directorate has asked the heads of government, government-aided and private schools to strictly verify the documents of the candidates during the admission process. Also, it has asked the schools to approach the local police station and revenue authority in case of any doubt.

The Directorate of Education stated that lakhs of students apply for admission in government schools every year. The directorate is constantly trying to make the admission process more accessible and transparent. The Deputy Director of Education (DDE) has been instructed to submit a weekly report to the school branch (headquarters) of the education department.

Currently, the process of nursery admission is underway in more than 1741 private schools across Delhi. The first list for admission will be released by the schools on January 17 and parents have been informed that if their ward's name is included in the list, they will have to get the requisite documents verified for admission. Only if the documents are found to be valid will the child be granted admission, the directorate has stated.