Delhi Police Bust Digital Arrest Scam Racket; Five Held

New Delhi: Busting a major fraud network, the Central District Cyber ​​Cell of the Delhi police has arrested five people for duping several people across the nation through the 'digital arrest' scam. Police seized 14 mobile phones, 40 chequebooks, 33 SIM cards, fake documents and a luxury car during the raid.

DCP (Central Delhi) Nidhin Valson said the gang was running a pan-Indian cybercrime syndicate, which used to impersonate government officials to dupe people.

He said the gang had amassed around Rs 20 lakh from a woman through fraudulent means. Posing as NCB officials, the fraudsters told the victim that her Aadhaar card details were used in some criminal activities. To gain her trust, they showed her fake documents over a video call. Rattled, the woman shared her bank details and the OTP number, through which Rs 19.92 lakh was siphoned off from her bank account.