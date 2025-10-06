Delhi Police Bust Digital Arrest Scam Racket; Five Held
Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Busting a major fraud network, the Central District Cyber Cell of the Delhi police has arrested five people for duping several people across the nation through the 'digital arrest' scam. Police seized 14 mobile phones, 40 chequebooks, 33 SIM cards, fake documents and a luxury car during the raid.
DCP (Central Delhi) Nidhin Valson said the gang was running a pan-Indian cybercrime syndicate, which used to impersonate government officials to dupe people.
He said the gang had amassed around Rs 20 lakh from a woman through fraudulent means. Posing as NCB officials, the fraudsters told the victim that her Aadhaar card details were used in some criminal activities. To gain her trust, they showed her fake documents over a video call. Rattled, the woman shared her bank details and the OTP number, through which Rs 19.92 lakh was siphoned off from her bank account.
Valson said as soon as the complaint of the victim woman was received, a team led by Inspector Sandeep Panwar under the supervision of ACP Sulekha Jagdwar sprang into action. Through technical surveillance, call data records and analysis, raids were conducted at several locations in Delhi, Hapur and Greater Noida. The gang members, Lokesh Gupta was arrested from Mukundpur in Delhi, Manoj Chaudhary from Hapur, Mohit Jain alias Rinku and Keshav Kumar from Greater Noida and Saif Ali from Shahdara.
"Investigations revealed that the gang used to create a network of bank accounts by opening fake shell companies. Lokesh had taken a fake directorship in two companies — Lokage Innovation and Ajloke Software — by paying Rs 1.5 lakh. Mohit used to get 2-3% commission on the fraud amount, while Saif earned Rs 27 lakh by recruiting people for managing the accounts," Valson said.
In 2025, 473 cyber fraud complaints related to these accounts were reported on the Cyber Crime Portal, of which 24 cases were reported from Delhi. "It was an organised fraud racket active across the country. Further arrests are likely," Valson added.
