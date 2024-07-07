ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Books TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'Derogatory' Social Media Post on NCW Chief

By PTI

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was booked for making a purported derogatory comment on a video posted on X which showed NCW chief Rekha Sharma arriving at the Hathras stampede site.

New Delhi : The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her "derogatory" social media post on National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader commented on a video posted on X that showed Sharma arriving at the site of a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Moitra later deleted the post. The original post showed a man holding an umbrella and walking behind the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief.

