AAP Documentary Screening Halted By Delhi Police, Party Says Move Politically Motivated

New Delhi: Amid the heated campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections, police halted the screening of the documentary 'Unbreakable' on former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

The documentary is based on the party leaders and their struggles. A poster of the documentary was released by the party and its screening was organized at Pyarelal Bhawan in ITO, Delhi at 12 noon on Saturday, but the Delhi Police halted it over lack of permission.

AAP accuses BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party said the police halted the documentary under pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP sources said theatre owners in Delhi have been threatened not to screen the documentary. The party questioned what does the BJP wish to hide by halting the screening of the documentary. It is the right of people to know the truth, the party's leaders said, adding the BJP cannot suppress their voice.

Delhi Police stance on the issue

In a statement, Delhi Police stated as the date for elections have already been announced, political parties are required to permission from the single window system of the DEO office (DM office) for any public event. "This is the standard rule of the election process. No permission was taken for this programme, so it would have been a violation of the rules. We urge all parties to follow the election rules," the statement said. DCP Central stated Delhi Police can neither give nor deny such permission at this time, as it can only done through the single window system of the respective DEO office.

Heated political atmosphere

Political activities are in full swing after the announcement of Assembly elections in Delhi and the incident has further increased the tension between AAP and the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP is trying to tarnish its image during the elections and keep the public away from the truth. The documentary shows the time spent by AAP leaders in jail and their struggles. The party said the documentary is an effort to bring out the truth.