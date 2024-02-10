Delhi Police ASI, on Way to Home after Duty, Hit by Tempo; Dies

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector on Friday succumbed to injuries, a day after he was hit by a tempo in north Delhi's Burari area, police said.

A senior police official said that a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at Burari police station.

"Police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused along with the vehicle," the official said. Official said that on Thursday, a police control room call was received in the Burari police station regarding the accident of a police officer.

"The police team on night patrolling reached the place of occurrence i.e. in front of Monarch school, Pusta Road linked with Ring Rd, Burari, where the victim was not found and only the motorcycle of the victim was found in accidental condition,” said the official.

On inquiry it was found that the injured was taken to Sushruta Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, and admitted there. The injured was identified as ASI Manoj Kumar, a resident of Vashishth enclave, Burari, who was posted in 4th Bn of Delhi Police.

He was on his way to home after the duty “On Friday, information was received that ASI Manoj passed away during treatment. The deceased's body was sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary where it was preserved," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

The autopsy of the deceased was conducted and the body was handed over to family for last rites.“During enquiry it has revealed that the ASI Manoj has been hit by a tempo coming from behind. Further investigation is under progress," the DCP added.