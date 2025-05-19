Delhi Police ASI Dies By Suspected Suicide; Was Suffering From Mental Stress

New Delhi: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police died by suspected suicide due to alleged mental stress in GD Colony area of East Delhi on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Lalit Sirohi posted at Usmanpur police station.

It is learnt that Sirohi lived with his family on rent in flat number 21. According to officials, Sirohi's wife had gone to drop her children to school at around 8 am on Monday. When she returned home, she found Sirohi in a blood-soaked condition in the room with his official pistol also lying nearby, officials said. The family immediately took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead after examination, they added.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot and the room has been sealed by the police, which also took the body into possession for further proceedings. The police is also trying to find out if any suicide note has been left or not. The family members are also being questioned in the case.

According to family sources, the deceased Sirohi was suffering from mental stress and depression for the last two to three years.

