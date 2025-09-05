Delhi Police Arrests Private Airline Pilot For Filming Objectionable Videos Of Woman

ETV Bharat / state

The incident reportedly took place at Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the accused, identified as Mohit Priyadarshi of Civil Lines locality in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the staff of Kishangarh police station. Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from Mohit's possession.

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, the complainant, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without her consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh."

During investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.



Police added, "The accused is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification." Investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.