ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Private Airline Pilot For Filming Objectionable Videos Of Woman

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from Mohit Priyadarshi's possession.

Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 10:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera.

Police said the accused, identified as Mohit Priyadarshi of Civil Lines locality in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the staff of Kishangarh police station. Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from Mohit's possession.

The incident reportedly took place at Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, the complainant, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without her consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh."

During investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Police added, "The accused is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification." Investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Also Read

Under 50-Hour 'Digital Arrest', Telangana Couple Loses Rs 30 Lakh To E-Fraud

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PILOTTPVT AIRLINE PILOT ARRESTEDOBJECTIONABLE VIDEOSDELHI POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.