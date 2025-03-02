ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests 3 in Burglary Case, Recovers Stolen Gold Worth Rs 6 Lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with a burglary case and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 6 lakh in Burari area, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Supreet Singh alias Hunny Singh (33), Mohd Imran (28) and Raj Kumar Paliwal (55).

"Police recovered stolen gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 6 lakh from Raj Kumar Paliwal, who acted as the receiver of the stolen goods," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The burglary occurred on the night of February 22, when a house in Satya Vihar in Burari was broken into, and valuable gold items were stolen, he said.