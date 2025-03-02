ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests 3 in Burglary Case, Recovers Stolen Gold Worth Rs 6 Lakh

The burglary occurred on the night of February 22, when a house in Satya Vihar in Burari was broken into.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 8:26 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three people in connection with a burglary case and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 6 lakh in Burari area, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Supreet Singh alias Hunny Singh (33), Mohd Imran (28) and Raj Kumar Paliwal (55).

"Police recovered stolen gold jewellery worth approximately Rs 6 lakh from Raj Kumar Paliwal, who acted as the receiver of the stolen goods," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The burglary occurred on the night of February 22, when a house in Satya Vihar in Burari was broken into, and valuable gold items were stolen, he said.

The police analysed footage from around 100 CCTV cameras in the area and, through local intelligence and surveillance, identified Supreet Singh, a criminal with a history of involvement in 13 other cases, including robbery and theft.

He added that Singh confessed to the crime during interrogation and revealed that he had sold the stolen jewelry to Paliwal through Imran. Both individuals were apprehended on February 27, and part of the stolen jewellery was recovered, the officer said.

The police are still searching for two other accused, identified as Murli and Kaptan, who are currently absconding.

TAGGED:

