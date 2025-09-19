ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrests Two Minors In Disha Patani Residence Firing Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police's special cell on Friday arrested two minors over their alleged involvement in an incident of firing at the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on September 12.

Police said the minors had conducted recce of Patani's residence before the incident. They were spotted in the CCTV footage conducting recce of the house by the counter-intelligence team of Delhi Police.

The minors were seen at a petrol pump in Delhi. Police are interrogating them for more information on the case. A couple of days back, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad.