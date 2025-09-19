Delhi Police Arrests Two Minors In Disha Patani Residence Firing Case
The minors were seen conducting recce of Patani's residence in Bareilly before the incident.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police's special cell on Friday arrested two minors over their alleged involvement in an incident of firing at the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on September 12.
Police said the minors had conducted recce of Patani's residence before the incident. They were spotted in the CCTV footage conducting recce of the house by the counter-intelligence team of Delhi Police.
The minors were seen at a petrol pump in Delhi. Police are interrogating them for more information on the case. A couple of days back, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad.
The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana STF, they said. The deceased were identified as Ravinder, resident of Haryana's Rohtak and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat, they said.
A senior officer of the Haryana STF confirmed that both were shot dead and a personnel of Special Cell also sustained injuries during the encounter. "The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell said.
