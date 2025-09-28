Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Sexually Harassing 17 Female Students Held In Agra
Delhi police on Sunday arrested Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 female students at a management institute.
Agra: Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a management institute here, was arrested from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said. A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.
Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.
During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.
According to Aishwarya Singh, Additional DCP of the Southwest District Police, the accused also faces serious allegations of fraud, forgery, and embezzlement of crores of rupees from the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri property.
The investigation revealed that Chaitanyananda had allegedly consolidated his control over the institute and leased out properties belonging to the Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs it, to private companies for financial gain, said Additional DCP.
He allegedly used this money to purchase expensive vehicles. Police reported that two cars have been found in Chaitanyananda's possession so far, including a Volvo car with a fake diplomatic number plate -- 39 UN 1 -- and registered to a fake address.
