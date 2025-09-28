ETV Bharat / state

Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Sexually Harassing 17 Female Students Held In Agra

Agra: Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who allegedly sexually harassed 17 women students at a management institute here, was arrested from Agra early Sunday, Delhi Police said. A Delhi Police team traced Saraswati (62) to Agra based on a tip-off, officials said.

Earlier, police froze Rs 8 crore linked to Saraswati and parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits. According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of the management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarters late at night and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours. He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone.

During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded. Of these, 17 alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances.

According to Aishwarya Singh, Additional DCP of the Southwest District Police, the accused also faces serious allegations of fraud, forgery, and embezzlement of crores of rupees from the Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri property.