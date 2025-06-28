ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Arrest Two Chinese Manjha Dealers

New Delhi: Initiating action against the dealers of the prohibited Chinese manjha (kite string laced with glass shards), the Crime Branch officials of Delhi Police have recovered 1,170 roles in two separate raids.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Singh disclosed, “This action has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Independence Day and Rakshabandhan celebrations and to ensure that there is no loss of life because of Chinese manjha.” These two celebrations are marked by kite flying in the national capital.

The Police action has followed the death of a scooter rider on Friday on Rani Jhansi flyover in North Delhi after he sustained a serious cut on his throat because of this manjha.

In the first instance, the Police recovered 922 rolls from the shop of 51-year-old Raju Chaurasiya that was located below his house. He was arrested. It was found that he allegedly supplied the prohibited manjha online and also through social media. Two cases were previously registered against him at Dabri Police Station.

In the second instance, the Police arrested 22-year-old Areeb Khan from Kamla Market area and recovered 248 rolls from him. He was planning to sell these in the Ramlila Maidan area. The Police found that he was drawn to this trade because of quick profits. He used to work in a garments shop before.

The Police have appealed to the common people not to use Chinese manjha since it is life-threatening not only to humans but to animals and birds as well besides being illegal. A warning has been issued to those manufacturing, using or selling this product.

The Police have stated that those selling it would be arrested and sent to prison.

