Delhi Police Arrest Man for Making Hoax Call to Blast IGI Airport

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to blast Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on January 28, according to police.

As per the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Krishno Mahto, a resident of Somgarh, Sathi, West Champaran, Bihar. Sharing details about the incident, police said, "We received a PCR call at the IGI airport police station on January 28 at 5:11 p.m. wherein the caller said that he would blast the IGI airport.

"Main Airport par blast kar dunga, the caller reportedly said". Further, the said call was marked to Sub Inspector (SI) Prem Narayan for further necessary action and a case vide FIR No. 88/24 under sections 182/505(1)(b) IPC Dt 28-01-24, PS IGI Airport, was registered accordingly.

"During the investigation, the caller's mobile number was dialled and found to be switched off. On the lookout for the accused, details of the hoax caller's number were obtained and technical surveillance was mounted on him but not enough clues could be found about the caller", said police.

Later, with the help of constant technical surveillance, the alleged mobile number was found registered in the name of a person identified as Krishno Mahto, a resident of West Champaran, Bihar.

Raids were conducted at the villages of Somgarh, Sathi, West Champaran, and Bihar, but Krishno Mahto was not available at home. His family members were also interrogated but they revealed that the alleged mobile number was being used by Krishno Mahto in Delhi, where he worked as a labourer. They further revealed that after January 28, 2024, Mahto neither visited the village nor did they receive any calls from him.

Thereafter, manual intelligence was collected and after sincere and dedicated efforts, accused Krishno Mahto was nabbed from one of his hideouts in Kapashera, Delhi and arrested in the case, said the police.

The accused was interrogated, and he revealed that on January 28, 2024, he made the said call under the influence of liquor. In another similar incident on January 27, Delhi Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call regarding a Spice Jet flight from Darbhanga to Delhi.