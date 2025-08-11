Delhi Police Arrest Bike Thief, Who Turns Out To Be A Constable From Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Delhi Police have nabbed a vehicle thief who, to their utter shock, turned out to be a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, who reportedly resorted to stealing over betting addiction.

The incident took place in Preeti Vihar area of East Delhi on Monday. Probe revealed that the accused used to steal motorcycles in Delhi with a master key and sell those in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

East Delhi DCP Abhishek Dhania said a team from Preet Vihar police station was undertaking a routine patrolling when on information about a suspected vehicle thief, it nabbed a person from Rajdhani Enclave Market and two master keys were recovered from him.

Initially, the suspect, identified as Mohsin (27), was not able to give any satisfactory answer to police and on searching previous records, it was found that he has been involved in two vehicle theft cases earlier.

Upon further interrogation, the accused confessed that he had come to Preet Vihar area to steal a bike and had also stolen another bike from this area around two months ago. The crime was confirmed through the CCTV footage.

However, investigations then revealed that Mohsin is a 2019 batch Uttar Pradesh Police constable, posted in 44 battalion PAC, Meerut. He was on leave on the day he had come to steal the vehicle. He told police that he resorted to bike theft as he lost money to gambling.

Police also recovered the bike, which Mohsin had stolen two months ago and sold off to his associate Vishal, a resident of Meerut. The engine and chassis numbers of the recovered bike were found to be changed but police verified those during investigation.

Police said Mohsin hails from Doghat village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district and is married. He is addicted to betting and lost money to gambling, they said. He has two criminal cases registered against him.

"The accused used to steal motorcycles parked in Delhi with a master key and tried to evade the police by changing the engine and chassis numbers. After this, he sold the stolen bikes to his acquaintances in Uttar Pradesh," an official said.