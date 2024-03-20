Delhi Police Appoints Nodal Officer to Prevent Misuse of SMSs, Social Media during LS Polls

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday appointed a nodal officer for social media monitoring and cybercrime to deal with objectionable messages for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

B Shanker Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as the nodal officer in the Delhi Police to deal with the matters concerning objectionable messages transmitted through SMSs or various social media platforms during the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to X formerly known as Twitter, Delhi Police wrote, "Important Information. Prohibition of misuse of Short Message Services (SMSs) and other Social Media Platforms during Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. In case of any objectionable messages, report to the Nodal Officer (sic)."

Notably, these messages have the potential to disrupt the electoral process by contravening election law, the model code of conduct, and directives issued by the Commission, police said.

Individuals who encounter such objectionable messages are encouraged to promptly report to the nodal officer for the purpose by forwarding objectionable messages or via email providing relevant details like phone number and URL from which the message or content were received, police added.

Meanwhile, the poll panel has taken several precautionary measures including setting up flying squads and a round-the-clock toll-free number for complaint monitoring cells.

"Flying squads have been formed to register cases against both the giver and taker of bribe and for taking action against those who are engaged in threat and intimidation of electors," the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.