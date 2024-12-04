ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Seeks Arrest Of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan In Fresh Case, Moves Court

Delhi Police urged Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dalal to send accused to judicial custody while seeking his fresh arrest in another case lodged under stringent MCOCA.

By PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday moved a court seeking to arrest AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a fresh case over alleged organised crimes. The police moved the application before the court after the accused was produced before the judge on the expiry of his three-day custody in an extortion case.

The police urged Addition Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal to send the accused to judicial custody while seeking his fresh arrest in another case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court is currently hearing arguments on a bail application moved by the accused, the police pleas for judicial custody and permission to collect his voice sample in the extortion case besides the fresh remand plea in the MCOCA matter.

