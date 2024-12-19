Delhi Organisation Announces Protest On Sunday To Demand Implementation Of Land Pooling Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi Dehat Vikas Munch (DDVM) has announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the immediate implementation of the long-pending Land Pooling Policy (LPP) and the Green Development Area (GDA) Policy.

According to a statement, Bhupender Bazad, president of the Delhi Master Plan Committee, has urged the government to notify the Master Plan Delhi 2041 and take concrete steps to implement the revised LPP and GDA policies. He emphasised that these measures are significant for addressing farmers' challenges and fostering Delhi's urban development.

Bazad highlighted the need for a clear roadmap with specific deadlines to ensure the livelihoods of millions and support Delhi's future growth, it stated. Several political leaders, including BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Yogender Chandoliya have extended their support for the farmers' demands, it stated.

The DDVM has also filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for December 20, it read. The key demands raised by the DDVM include the immediate notification of the Master Plan Delhi 2041, which was submitted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the central government in April 2023 but remains unapproved after over 15 months.

The group is also seeking the notification of approved amendments to the LPP to address critical hurdles such as achieving a minimum of 70 per cent developable area in a sector, resolving contiguity issues and simplifying the process of forming consortiums, it mentioned.

Further, they have called for amendments to the DDA Act, 1957, to resolve structural issues that have hindered the effective implementation of urban development policies, it stated.

The DDVM stated that these policies are essential to transforming the city's landscape, addressing the challenges faced by over one crore residents living in unauthorised colonies and providing basic services to more than 50 lakh people who lack proper sewer connections.

Farmers have pointed out that land prices in Delhi remain disproportionately low, at Rs 2 crore per acre, compared to Rs 60-80 crore per acre in Gurgaon, just two kilometres away, it stated. To strengthen their campaign, the DDVM has pledged to mobilise its supporters by visiting households and publicly endorsing candidates who back their cause, it added.