ETV Bharat / state

Miles of Misery: Delhi-Noida Commuters Compare Pollution to ‘20 Cigarettes a Day’

A protester wears an oxygen mask during a protest against air pollution, near the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘inferior’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 333 on Friday. Despite consistent winds keeping the skies relatively clear, the city struggles with persistent pollution as winter intensifies, bringing a host of health concerns and restrictions on daily life.

Residents Share Their Struggles: For residents like Amarjeet Singh, who commutes 40 kilometres daily from Delhi to Noida, the pollution crisis is a recurring nightmare.

“Pollution has reduced, but the problems are still the same,” he said. “Cough, cold, and fever are ongoing issues. Antibiotics provide temporary relief, but the problems resurface. My children are confined to the house due to online classes, but for how long can this continue? The government isn’t doing enough to solve pollution.”

Singh likened the experience of daily commuters to smoking multiple cigarettes, stating, “Any person on the road is inhaling 20 cigarettes every day, thanks to this pollution. There is no one to listen or provide solutions.”

Another resident, Brij Kishore Dubey, echoed similar concerns. Dubey, a daily bike commuter, pointed out the impact on children and the elderly.

“Schools are partially closed, and pollution is more harmful to vulnerable groups. Children’s online classes mean they are glued to screens all day, affecting their eyesight. When I go to work, I wear a mask to avoid breathing problems,” he said.

CAQM’s Efforts to Tackle Pollution: The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held its 19th meeting on Thursday, focusing on strategies to mitigate pollution.

Key issues included controlling emissions from construction activities, stubble burning, and enhancing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

One major decision was implementing stricter monitoring and enforcement mechanisms targeting construction and demolition (C&D) sites. Member Secretaries of Pollution Control Boards in NCR states have been empowered to prosecute violators, enabling swift action such as site closures and imposing hefty fines.

Additionally, the CAQM revised policies to reduce vehicular emissions by encouraging hybrid learning modes in schools and colleges to limit daily commutes. Other measures like enhanced parking charges and updates to GRAP schedules were also reviewed.

Stubble Burning and Industrial Emissions: Addressing stubble burning, a significant contributor to pollution in winter, the CAQM updated environmental compensation charges to deter offenders. While incidents of stubble burning have decreased, the commission stressed the importance of sustained vigilance, particularly in Punjab and Haryana.