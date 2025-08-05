ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Likely To Bring Respite From Humid Conditions

After days of sticky heat, people in Delhi-NCR are likely to get relief as the weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall this week.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Likely To Bring Respite From Humid Conditions
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Likely To Bring Respite From Humid Conditions (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM IST

New Delhi: After days of humid conditions, people in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to get some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted spells of rainfall in the coming days.

On Monday, maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.2 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees above normal. The humidity level in the air was recorded between 85 and 68 percent.

As per the forecast of the IMD, Delhi will remain partly cloudy on Tuesday. There is also a possibility of moderate rainfall. It is expected that the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department informed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Delhi from August 5-7. Meanwhile, owing to continuous rain, the water level of Yamuna has reached close to the danger mark.

Air Quality Status

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) in the capital Delhi as of 6:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 99, and the levels remained below 100 in most areas of Delhi-NCR. As per reports, Faridabad recorded 102 AQI, Gurugram 98, Ghaziabad 97, Greater Noida 92 and Noida 88 AQI.

Delhi Weather Update And AQI Levels August 5 2025
AQI levels recorded at Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida and Noida (ETV Bharat)

