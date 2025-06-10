Mercury Levels To Rise Today As Delhi Braces For Scorching Heatwave

New Delhi: The scorching sun is back in Delhi with mercury levels expected to rise in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
The IMD has also warned that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions for the day. As per the IMD's digital portal, an orange alert has been issued in the capital city for June 10 and 11. A yellow alert is in place for June 12 and 13.
Delhi recorded a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius at 8 am on Tuesday. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature for the day is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the air can reach up to 38 per cent.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 223 till 6:30 am on Tuesday. Among other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad recorded 212, Gurugram 269, Ghaziabad 164, Greater Noida 169 and Noida recorded AQI 174.
Several parts of the national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of over 43 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office, the temperature was 43.3°C in Safdarjung, 44.3°C in Palam, 43.3°C in Lodi Road, 44.9°C in Ridge and 45.3 °C in Ayanagar.
