Delhi-NCR Reels Under Humid Heat, IMD Predicts Rain Relief Soon

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR swelters under intense humidity with residents facing discomfort as rainfall has been scarce in the region for the past few days. The region experienced a particularly sticky weekend, with no rainfall recorded on Sunday despite occasional cloud cover.

According to the India meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The humidity levels fluctuated between 87 per cent and 59 per cent.

However, there may be some relief as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Monday, with the temperature expected to dip slightly, the maximum likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 27 degrees Celsius. From July 21 to 25, cloud movement will continue across Delhi and neighbouring areas. While light rain or brief showers are predicted in some areas, there is no sign of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms may also occur at isolated places.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) across most of Delhi-NCR. Delhi's average AQI stood at 78 on Monday morning around 6.30 am. The AQI was recorded at 88 in Faridabad, 93 in Gurugram, 75 in Ghaziabad, and 82 in Noida.

In five areas of the capital Delhi, the AQI level remains between 100 and above 200. AQI in Mundka was 109, 163 in Narela, 107 in Pusa, 102 in Anand Vihar, 105 in Dwarka Sector 8, and 120 in Wazirpur. As Delhi braces for an unstable monsoon ahead, the authorities continue to monitor both weather and pollution levels closely.