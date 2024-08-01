Delhi NCR Rains: 3 Electrocuted in Gurugram After Tree Falls Into Waterlogged Area Exposing Wires

The incident took place near the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station (ETV Bharat)

Gurugram: Three people died after being electrocuted near the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station as heavy rains lashed the city on the evening of Wednesday, July 31. Police said that the deaths occurred as a tree had fallen there exposing several wires nearby. The deceased have been identified as Divesh, Jaipal and Visa Uzma.

Police said that the three were on their way back home after finishing their duty late at night when a tree fell near the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station. All of a sudden, the trio came in contact with the electric wires and died. The locals have blamed the electricity department for their negligence and alleged that the youths died due to their inefficiency.

The family members of the deceased too complained about wires flowing inside water which led to the electrocution. Since the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 31, waterlogging has persisted in most areas of Gurugram, disrupting traffic flow.

Gurugram police personnel have been deployed on several spots to clear traffic congestion. An advisory has also been issued by the Gurugram Police specifying all spots where traffic is congested due to waterlogging.

Traffic has been disrupted at the Bilaspur Chowk due to waterlogging. Due to this, people are taking more time than usual to reach their destination. Gurugram Police has requested passengers to cooperate and plan their journey accordingly.