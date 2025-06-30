Yellow Alert Issued In Delhi As First Monsoon Showers Bring Relief From Heat, Improve Air Quality

New Delhi: New Delhi finally received its much-awaited first spell of monsoon rain on Sunday, providing relief from the scorching heat and humidity. Following the showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) for Monday, forecasting continued rainfall and fairly pleasant weather in the coming days.

According to officials, heavy rain brought temperatures plummeting sharply. Delhi's maximum temperature stood as 32.8 degrees Celsius, roughly 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal and the minimum temperature settled 1.1 degrees Celsius lower at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels wildly fluctuated between 77 per cent and 98 per cent, making the air feel remarkably fresher and somewhat cooler outside. IMD has also predicted gusts of winds at 40 to 50 KM/h speed across Delhi-NCR and thundershowers for the next five days with generally cloudy skies and light rain.

Palam area received the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 13.6 mm recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Notable rainfall readings were recorded at various locations, including 9.4 mm in Ayanagar and 8.3 mm at Rajghat. Showers led to a fairly noticeable improvement in air quality.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 70 on Monday morning around 7 am, falling in the satisfactory category. AQI levels across Delhi-NCR remained largely under 100, indicating fairly clean air quality.

Faridabad has an AQI of 75, while Gurugram's reading stood at 80 and Ghaziabad's was relatively low at 65. Sonia Vihar in Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 98, followed by Wazirpur with an AQI of 99 and Nehru Nagar relatively low at 88. Pollution levels dropped significantly in areas like Lodhi Road (55) and Pusa (75), and Ayanagar (65).