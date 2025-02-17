Delhi-NCR Earthquake: NDRF On High Alert, Authorities Warn Of Bigger Quake

New Delhi: Strong tremors jolted Delhi-NCR, Bihar, and parts of Bangladesh early Monday, triggering panic among residents. Though brief, the earthquake was strong enough to cause panic and many people feared aftershocks. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has all of its battalions on high alert all throughout the nation considering the strength of the tremors. Officials are keeping vigil on the seismic developments since experts advise that these earthquakes-like vibrations could be a sign of a big one.

NDRF DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan, who also felt the shakes, classified the jolts as major ones. “The vibrations were strong enough to wake me up,” he said, noting, “Although India lacks the technology to precisely forecast earthquakes, such shocks could occasionally point to a more significant occurrence. We have instructed all NDRF units to remain on standby for instantaneous rescue and relief operations as a precaution," Chauhan said.

Delhi-NCR Under High Seismic Risk

Delhi-NCR is especially prone to severe earthquakes since Chauhan pointed out it lies in Seismic Zones 4 and 5. “Given the region’s dense population and aging infrastructure, if an earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher were to strike, the impact could be catastrophic,” he said. Consequently, NDRF units based in Delhi and Ghaziabad have been advised to keep high readiness and constantly monitor any changes.

Authorities Release Safety Advisory Notes

Authorities have advised people to be alert and follow safety instructions over the earthquakes. “People should immediately move to open areas, instead of panicking, and stay away from weak structures if they feel tremor,” an NDRF spokesman advised.

The spokesperson claimed that the rescue teams are on standby in case of damage or casualties, “The government and disaster management organisations are closely observing the circumstances,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the authorities have advised residents to rely only on official updates, not pay heed to rumours, and follow required safety measures.