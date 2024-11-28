ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Improves Slightly But Remains Poor; Experts Warn of Deterioration Ahead

People wearing masks walk at Kartavya Path amid the smog as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday, though pollution levels remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories.

CPCB's Data: According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302, down from 392 on Monday.

However, some areas like Mundka and Bawana continued to report significantly high AQIs of 352 and 341, respectively.

In neighbouring regions, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded AQIs of 231 and 216, slightly improving but staying in the ‘poor’ category. These changes reflect temporary relief as weather conditions help disperse pollutants.

What Do Recent Trends Indicate? Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather Services, explained the recent trends, stating, “Pollution over Delhi has improved since the last two days due to winds from the northwest at speeds of 10-12 kmph, which are dispersing pollutants. We expect light to moderate winds to continue for another two days, keeping pollution levels in the ‘poor’ to ‘inferior’ categories across Delhi-NCR and other North Indian cities.”

However, Palawat warned of worsening air quality as wind patterns shift. “Winds are expected to blow from easterly and southeasterly directions after 24 hours, increasing humidity levels. By November 30, reduced wind speeds could lead to pollutant accumulation, pushing pollution levels back into the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category,” he added.