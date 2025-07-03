Delhi Double Murder: Driver Kills Woman, Son After Being Scolded

New Delhi: A woman and her son were allegedly killed by their driver in Lajpat Nagar Part 1 in South-East Delhi on Wednesday night. Police said that a man working as their driver and helper allegedly murdered them in a fir of rage after being scolded by his employer and then fled the scene. However, he was arrested later on, officials said.

According to police officials, the deceased woman, identified as Ruchika Sewani (42), along with her husband Kuldeep Sewani ran a cloth shop in Lajpat Nagar market and her son Krish Sewani (14) was a class 10 student. The double murder came to light around 9.43 pm on Wednesday night when Kuldeep called the Police Control Room (PCR) reporting that his wife and sons were not responding to his calls. Upon reachin home, he found the main door locked and blood stains on the stairs and door.

A police team along with Station House Officer reached the location and broke the door open. Inside, they discovered the bodies of Ruchika and Krish lying in a pool of blood. Police officers described the scene as very gruesome. Following the discovery, the police began an investigation and identified the main suspect as Mukesh (24), a driver and helper employed at the Sewani's shop.

Police said that Mukesh, a native of Hajipur in Bihar, was living in Amar Colony and had fled the scene after comiting the crime. He was arrested shortly after. Preliminary investigation suggests that Mukesh murdered Ruchika and her son Krish out of revenge after being scolded by the family, he said.

DCP South-East Sayed Ali confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused is being interrogated. He said, "We are examining all possible angles. More details will be shared as the investigation process."