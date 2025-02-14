ETV Bharat / state

Delhi's Mohalla Clinics May Be Converted Into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs: Sources

New Delhi: The Union health ministry will seek a report from the New Delhi government on the condition of Mohalla Clinics and whether they can be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, official sources said on Thursday.

The ministry will also look into the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme (AB-PMJAY). According to the sources, 51 lakh people are likely to be issued Ayushman Bharat cards. If the mohalla clinics are converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, they will have to follow the scheme guidelines.

"The government is very concerned about the allegations of corruption in the Mohalla Clinics. A report will be sought from the new health minister of Delhi on the state of Mohalla Clinics and on whether they can be converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandir," a source said.

In January, Lt Governor V K Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run Mohalla Clinics to benefit private labs. Under the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the screening of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cervical, breast and oral cancer, is an integral part of service delivery.