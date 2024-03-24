Minor Girl Raped at Tuition Centre in East Delhi; Teacher's Brother Arrested

Delhi: Minor Girl Raped

New Delhi : A case of sexual exploitation of a 4 year old girl has come to light in Pandav Nagar area of ​​East Delhi. It is alleged that the brother of a tuition teacher raped her when she was alone at the tuition point last on Sunday evening. The police registered a case against the accused and took him into custody. Angered by the incident, local people vandalized the office of the accused and put the furniture in the wood collected for burning in Holika Dahan.

The accused does interior designing work in Pandav Nagar, sources said. As soon as information about the commotion was received, the team of Pandav Nagar police station reached the spot. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police reached the place and pacified the people. They also cautioned against spreading inflammatory messages and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

Eastern District DCP Apoorva Gupta said that rumours were being spread that the girl's health is critical but this isn't true and her condition is normal. All legal proceedings are going on, medical has been done and the girl is talking well to the counsellor. "I appeal to the people to not get into false information which is being spread by a few with whatsoever intent," she said.

As a large crowd of local people became restive at the house of the accused, huge police force arrived there to ensure law and order.

The police said that late on Sunday evening, information was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital about the admission of a 4-year-old girl. On receiving the information, the police team reached the hospital and the statement of the girl's mother was recorded, she said. The woman said that her daughter came home crying and said that she was raped by the brother of tuition teacher when she was alone and that she was also threatened with serious consequences if she told this to her anybody.

According to the police, a case was registered on the mother's complaint and further action has been started by taking the accused into custody. The girl has been admitted to AIIMS hospital for better treatment. The police refused to reveal the identity of the accused in view of the inflammatory messages circulating on social media.

