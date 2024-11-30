Minimum Temperature Drops To Single Digit As AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ In Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital continues to grapple with ‘very poor’ air quality as the city recorded its season’s lowest minimum temperature of 9°C on Saturday morning, dropping from 10°C the day before. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened slightly to 346 from 334 recorded on Friday.
While fluctuating wind speeds, peaking at 8 km/h on Friday, prevented further AQI deterioration, the Advance Air Quality Early Warning System predicts a drop in wind speeds, hindering ventilation and potentially worsening pollution levels over the weekend.
Weather Forecast And Smog Warnings: Temperature and wind predictions: Maximum wind speeds of up to 16 km/h are expected on December 4, aiding pollution dispersion. Temperatures are predicted to remain steady between 22°C to 25°C during the week.
Upcoming Temperature (Max/Min °C), Wind Speed (km/h)
- 29 November,24 / 9,3
- 30 November,24 / 11,10
- 01 December,25 / 11,10
- 02 December,25 / 11,8
- 03 December,25 / 11,11
- 04 December,24 / 9,16
- 05 December,22 / 8,13
- 06 December,22 / 7,10
- 07 December,22 / 7,5
Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) Over Recent Days
- 28 November: AQI 325
- 27 November: AQI 303
- 26 November: AQI 343
- 25 November: AQI 349
- 24 November: AQI 318
- 23 November: AQI 412
(Note: Data sourced from the Central Pollution Control Board)
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) early warning system predicts that air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category until at least December 2, with a similar trend expected for the following six days.
GRAP-IV Restrictions in Place: Delhi-NCR remains under GRAP-IV measures, including restricted construction activities and hybrid operations for educational institutes. However, the possibility of relaxing restrictions is under consideration if AQI levels improve further.
