Minimum Temperature Drops To Single Digit As AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ In Delhi

A layer of smog engulfs the city of Noida earlier this week ( PTI )

New Delhi: The national capital continues to grapple with ‘very poor’ air quality as the city recorded its season’s lowest minimum temperature of 9°C on Saturday morning, dropping from 10°C the day before. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened slightly to 346 from 334 recorded on Friday.

While fluctuating wind speeds, peaking at 8 km/h on Friday, prevented further AQI deterioration, the Advance Air Quality Early Warning System predicts a drop in wind speeds, hindering ventilation and potentially worsening pollution levels over the weekend.

Weather Forecast And Smog Warnings: Temperature and wind predictions: Maximum wind speeds of up to 16 km/h are expected on December 4, aiding pollution dispersion. Temperatures are predicted to remain steady between 22°C to 25°C during the week.

Upcoming Temperature (Max/Min °C), Wind Speed (km/h)