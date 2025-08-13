Delhi Metro To Start Services at 4 Am On Independence Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that train services will begin at 4 am across all lines on Independence Day, August 15, to facilitate the movement of guests, invitees, and the general public attending the celebrations.

According to Anuj Dayal, Chief Executive Director of DMRC, the celebration of Independence Day will start from 7 AM, so the metro service will start on all lines from 4 AM to reach the destinations.

The trains will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day. Red Fort, Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid metro stations will remain closed due to security reasons. Additionally, special passes have been issued by the Delhi Metro to those who have been sent invitation letters by the ministry for the function to be held at the Red Fort.

Earlier in the day, a full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations was held at the Red Fort under tight security. The rehearsal featured security personnel, cultural contingents, and ceremonial arrangements that will be replicated on August 15. Delhi Police had issued a traffic advisory for the rehearsal, restricting vehicle movement around the Red Fort from 4 AM to 10 AM.

Several key roads, including Lothian Road, Chandni Chowk Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Nishad Raj Marg, were closed to general traffic. Traffic from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Salimgarh Bypass, Vikas Marg, and nearby areas was also diverted to ensure smooth mobility and security.

At the same time, Tiranga Yatra has been organised in Delhi for the last few days. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the Tiranga Yatra organised at three places. During the Yatra organised by NDMC, Gupta gave a message of patriotism and cleanliness and wished the people of the national capital a Happy Independence Day.

Gupta said, "Today, the whole country is painted in the colour of the tricolour and every street, locality and city is immersed in the celebration of patriotism. The tricolour reminds us that Delhi is ours, and its responsibility is also ours. We have to take a pledge on this Independence Day that we will make Delhi clean and green by freeing it from garbage and filth."

Read More