Delhi Metro Raises Passenger Fares For The First Time In Eight Years, Effective Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday effected a hike in passenger fares, with the increase ranging between Rs 1 and Rs 4 depending on the distance travelled. According to the revised structure, fares on normal days have gone up from Rs 10 to Rs 11 for the 0-2 km slab, while the highest fare for journeys beyond 32 km has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 64.

This marks the first fare hike in eight years, with the last revision taking place in 2017 based on the recommendations of the Fourth Fare Fixation Committee.

In a post on X, DMRC confirmed, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (up to ₹5 for the Airport Express Line)." The new fare slabs, effective from 25th August 2025, reflect changes across all distance slabs.

For travel between 12-21 km, fares have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 43, and for the 21-32 km slab, the new fare stands at Rs 54 against the earlier Rs 50. Fares on Sundays and national holidays too saw a hike. Journeys beyond 32 km will now cost Rs 54 instead of Rs 50, while the 12-21 km slab has been revised to Rs 32 from the earlier Rs 30, it stated.

A similar increase, ranging up to Rs 5, has also been introduced on the Airport Express Line, it added. The DMRC said the hike is "minimal" and intended to balance operational costs while continuing to provide affordable public transport.

