DMRC Invites Bids For 500 Million Units Of Renewable Energy For Its Operations

New Delhi: Delhi Metro, known as the heartbeat of the national capital, will soon take another major step towards green energy.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for supply of 500 million units of renewable energy annually to make its operations more sustainable and environment-friendly.

The initiative is a significant milestone not only for the Delhi Metro but also for the country's clean energy mission. Currently, the DMRC already meets a large portion of its energy needs from clean sources.

The Rewa Solar Park provides approximately 350 million units of electricity annually, while rooftop solar plants installed on the rooftops of stations, depots, and employee colonies generate approximately 40 million units of energy. As a result, the metro currently meets approximately 33 per cent of its total electricity consumption from renewable sources. Interestingly, this share increases to approximately 65 per cent during daytime operations.