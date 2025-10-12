DMRC Invites Bids For 500 Million Units Of Renewable Energy For Its Operations
Delhi Metro aims to increase the share of renewable electricity in its total energy portfolio from 33 per cent to more than 60 per cent.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro, known as the heartbeat of the national capital, will soon take another major step towards green energy.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for supply of 500 million units of renewable energy annually to make its operations more sustainable and environment-friendly.
The initiative is a significant milestone not only for the Delhi Metro but also for the country's clean energy mission. Currently, the DMRC already meets a large portion of its energy needs from clean sources.
The Rewa Solar Park provides approximately 350 million units of electricity annually, while rooftop solar plants installed on the rooftops of stations, depots, and employee colonies generate approximately 40 million units of energy. As a result, the metro currently meets approximately 33 per cent of its total electricity consumption from renewable sources. Interestingly, this share increases to approximately 65 per cent during daytime operations.
Now, a solar energy developer will be selected through new bids to install a grid-connected captive generating plant and battery energy storage system anywhere in India. Through the initiative, Delhi Metro aims to increase the share of renewable electricity in its total energy portfolio from 33 per cent to more than 60 per cent.
If it succeeds, Delhi Metro will become the first metro project in the country to use more than 60 per cent clean energy in its operations. This represents a significant reduction in carbon emissions and a significant step towards an environmentally sensitive urban transportation model.
"This initiative is a major step towards the vision of providing a clean, sustainable, and world-class public transportation system to Delhi-NCR. Our goal is to ensure that metro operations are beneficial not only for passengers but also for the environment" said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.
