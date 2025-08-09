Delhi Metro Creates New Record, Over 81 Lakh Passengers Travel In Delhi's Lifeline A Day Before Rakshabandhan

New Delhi: As many as 81,87,674 passengers travelled in Delhi Metro on Friday, setting a record for Delhi's lifeline.

Delhi Metro connects the national capital to Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad, Gurugram and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Besides handling record number of passengers a day ahead of Rakshabandhan, 455 Delhi Metro trains will do extra trips on Saturday to clear the festival rush.

Earlier, on August 29, 2024, A total of 77,48,838 passengers had travelle in Delhi Metro. On August 13, 2024, 72 lakh passengers had traveled in the metro in a single day.

The Central Government had approved the Rs 30,700 crore for the metro project in the early days of its third term. The projects aim to increase connectivity in urban areas and reduce travel time. In Delhi, the metro is currently operating on a total of 12 corridors on a network of around 400 km. Currently, work is going on under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro which is going to launch India's first metro corridor, which is designed to operate with three-coach trains. This will prove to be a significant achievement in the urban transport network of the country.

The Lajpat Nagar – Saket G Block Metro Corridor of the soon-to-be-fourth phase of the metro will be the second shortest metro line (eight km) in the Delhi Metro network, which will expand last mile connectivity while ensuring seamless interchange with the existing metro corridor. Service on the line will also be started soon, said Delhi Metro Chief Executive Director (Communication) Anuj Dayal.

He said that for the first time in India, three-coach metro trains have been designed for most of the metro lines using four, six or \eight8-coach trains. The three-coach metro train on the new line has been specially developed for short distance travel. The shorter train structure will provide a cheaper facility, thereby ensuring better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating sufficient number of daily commuters.