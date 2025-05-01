New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), currently operating on a 55 km stretch, is expected to be functional by June this year, a top official has said.

Currently, the Namo Bharat corridor, being executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), is operating on a 55 km corridor between Delhi's Ashok Nagar and Meerut South RRTS stations.

The NCRTC is currently conducting the trial run of the Namo Bharat train between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. On 1 May 2025, the trial run of Namo Bharat started between Shatabdi Nagar to Modipuram. The NCRTC has completed the Civil work including track laying, electrification and signaling work between New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South to Modipuram.

According to NCRTC PRO Puneet Varsh, the target for operation of Namo Bharat on the entire corridor is June 2025. "We hope that Namo Bharat will start operating on the entire corridor within the stipulated time frame," he said.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor To Be Operational By June, Says NCRTC Official (ETV Bharat)

Significance

After the operation on the entire corridor begins, it will drastically reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi. Currently, the Namo Bharat train covers the 45 km stretch from Anand Vihar RRTS station (Delhi) to Meerut South RRTS station (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh) in 36 minutes. Once the operations on the entire 82 km Delhi-Meerut corridor are started, it will take less than an hour to travel between the two cities.

Besides, the Namo Bharat train will also give passengers the access to the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad where flights to more than a dozen cities are operated.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train will also rid passengers from the routine traffic gridlocks between the two cities.

Each train of Namo Bharat will have a total of 6 coaches which will include one premium coach, one ladies coach and four standard coaches. The seating capacity of Namo Bharat train is 350.

Namo Bharat's journey

On October 20, 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad to Duhai Depot.

On March 6, 2024, PM Modi digitally inaugurated the second phase of Namo Bharat Corridor from Duhai to Modinagar North.

On August 18, 2024, the third phase of Namo Bharat started operating till Meerut South.

On January 5, 2025, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the fourth phase of Namo Bharat between Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar.