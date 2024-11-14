AAP And BJP Face Off As Delhi Elects Mayor Today

New Delhi: The stage is set for a high-stakes Delhi mayoral election on Thursday, as BJP councillor and former East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma has been reappointed as the presiding officer, according to civic body officials. Delhi’s upcoming mayoral term will see a Dalit candidate in office, but only for five months as political infighting has shortened the tenure. The elections will be held at 2 pm today at the Delhi Municipal Corporation Headquarters.

The long-delayed mayoral elections follow a seven-month standoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which led to repeated disruptions of the MCD House besides delaying the polls initially scheduled for April this year.

The mayoral race is expected to be fiercely contested with AAP nominating Mahesh Khichi, the councillor from Devnagar, as its mayoral candidate and Ravinder Bhardwaj, the councillor from Aman Vihar, for the deputy mayor's post. The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded Kishan Lal from Shakurpur for the mayor's post and Nita Bisht from Sadatpur as its nominee for the deputy mayor's position.

Both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP had intensified their campaigns, setting the stage for a closely contested battle to decide Delhi’s next mayor.

In the previous elections, the AAP secured 134 out of 250 seats ending the BJP's 15-year rule over the MCD. Since the last election, the AAP's count in the 250-member MCD House has dropped to 125, just below the majority mark, while the BJP's tally has risen to 113. The Congress holds eight seats and three are held by independents.

According to MCD rules, mayoral elections are held annually in April with a five-year tenure comprising five single-year terms on a rotation basis.

The first year is reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two years again for the open category. This will be the third mayoral term since the AAP came to power in the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule. (With agency inputs).