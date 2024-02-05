Loading...

Delhi Mayor Finalised MCD Budget without Discussion in House: Congress

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 8:09 PM IST

Delhi mayor finalised MCD Budget without discussion in House: Congress

Delhi's MCD Budget 2024-25 has been finalised without any discussion in the House, alleged opposition leader Nazia Danish on Monday. However, the municipal secretary denied the allaegations of the congress.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi finalised the MCD Budget 2024-25 without holding any discussion in the House. Opposition leader Nazia Danish, while presenting suggestions on the budget to the House, said the budget has already been signed and sent for publishing.

Addressing the mayor during a special House meeting held to discuss the budget estimates for 2024-25, Danish said, "We have heard that you have already signed the budget and sent it for publishing. If that's true, why are we holding these discussions? There is no point in holding these hoax discussions and fooling us."

The municipal secretary denied the allegation saying that he has not received any budget document for finalisation. A special House meeting of the corporation discussed the budget estimates 2024-25 here at the Civic Centre. The meeting witnessed suggestions from the councillors of the opposition parties along with AAP leaders.

Various issues such as the piled-up landfill sites in the city, delayed salaries of the MCD workers, alleged lack of amenities in hospitals and schools, poor conditions of public toilets, pollution, stray animal menace, and absence of standing committee were raised in the House.

MCD BudgetDelhi MayorNazia Danish

