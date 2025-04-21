Delhi Mayor Elections 2025: BJP Announces Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh As Its Mayor candidate

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday announced MCD Lop Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as its Mayor candidate for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi's annual election scheduled for April 2025. Singh is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) assembly.

BJP has also announced that Jai Bhagwan Yadav will fight for the position of Deputy Mayor. Meanwhile, AAP has decided to boycott the Mayor's elections this time, saying that the BJP should "rule Delhi without any excuses."

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convenor, Saurabh Bharadwaj, told reporters on Monday, "We have decided that we will not field an Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the Mayor's elections this time." Hitting out at the BJP, he said that the ruling party should "elect its own Mayor, the BJP should form its standing committee and should rule Delhi without any excuses."

"Whether we call it 4-engine government or 3-engine, as sometimes the 4th engine is the LG (VK Saxena), which works sometimes and does not, today he is silent," Bharadwaj said.

Raja Iqbal Singh is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and has served as the former Mayor of North MCD, the Former Chairman of the Ward Committee in Civil Line Zone, and a former councillor of Mukherjee Nagar Ward 13. The Delhi MCD polls are scheduled for April 25, with nominations for candidates open now.

Currently, AAP controls the mayoral post, as Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khinchi won the election in November 2024 by just three votes. The three civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), were re-unified into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In the 260-seat MCD, AAP currently leads the Corporation with an alliance with Congress. AAP has 114 seats, while Congress has 8, bringing the total to 122. With 12 seats vacant, the alliance passed the majority mark of 119. The BJP is the largest political party in the MCD, holding 116 seats. In MCD, 10 seats are nominated, while the remaining 250 are elected through wards.