ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 24-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By 2 Juveniles Over Personal Dispute

Two Juveniles killed a 24-year-old man for allegedly speaking to one of the accused's sister despite repeated warnings in the Katwaria Sarai area.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 7:50 AM IST

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Katwaria Sarai here by two juveniles seeking revenge over a personal dispute, an official said on Thursday. The attack was reportedly motivated by the victim's continued interaction with one of the accused’s sisters, despite repeated warnings, police said.

The accused, both 16 years old, were apprehended in the Sanjay Van area, the officer added. "The matter came to light when Safdarjung Hospital informed Kishangarh police station about a patient, Kamil (24), who had been admitted with injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. His cousin, Tariq, an eyewitness, reported that Kamil was attacked late at night on January 29 while returning home from work. Two individuals intercepted them, with one restraining Kamil while the other repeatedly hit him before fleeing," said the officer.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated. Officers inspected the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage. Eyewitnesses and villagers helped identify the suspects, who had no mobile phones, making tracking difficult, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the attack was driven by personal animosity. One of the accused sought revenge against Kamil for allegedly speaking to his sister despite repeated warnings, the officer added.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Katwaria Sarai here by two juveniles seeking revenge over a personal dispute, an official said on Thursday. The attack was reportedly motivated by the victim's continued interaction with one of the accused’s sisters, despite repeated warnings, police said.

The accused, both 16 years old, were apprehended in the Sanjay Van area, the officer added. "The matter came to light when Safdarjung Hospital informed Kishangarh police station about a patient, Kamil (24), who had been admitted with injuries and later succumbed to his wounds. His cousin, Tariq, an eyewitness, reported that Kamil was attacked late at night on January 29 while returning home from work. Two individuals intercepted them, with one restraining Kamil while the other repeatedly hit him before fleeing," said the officer.

An FIR was registered, and further investigation was initiated. Officers inspected the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage. Eyewitnesses and villagers helped identify the suspects, who had no mobile phones, making tracking difficult, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the attack was driven by personal animosity. One of the accused sought revenge against Kamil for allegedly speaking to his sister despite repeated warnings, the officer added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER IN KATWARIA SARAIMURDER CASES IN DELHIDELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.