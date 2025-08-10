Delhi: Man Killed, Another Injured After Speeding SUV Rams Pedestrians In 11 Murti

New Delhi: A man died while another was seriously injured after a speeding SUV (Thar) hit them near 11 Murti Road in New Delhi on Sunday morning, police said. The accused driver has been detained, and he told investigators that the SUV belongs to his friend, they said.

During the initial investigation, the police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the Thar vehicle, which raised the possibility that the accused driver was drunk. However, the 26-year-old accused told the police that the accident happened as he dozed off and lost control of the vehicle. A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved.

According to eyewitnesses, the Thar vehicle collided with the divider after hitting two people, which badly damaged one of its front wheels. “The body of the deceased lay on the road for about an hour before the police personnel reached the spot. They took the body into their custody and shifted the injured to the hospital,” they alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, Devesh Kumar, said that the deceased had not yet been identified, and efforts are being made to identify him. “A further probe is underway to get clarity on the exact cause of the accident. We are closely monitoring the area and gathering more details,” he said.

Similar recent incident

Delhi reported several road accidents lately, some of them allegedly due to rash driving. On August 5, a bus went out of control and collided with several vehicles in Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, killing the 63-year-old auto driver Mohammad Heen.

Delhi Police had arrested the bus driver, who claimed that he lost control of the bus due to a seizure attack.