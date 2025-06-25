ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Drowns In Ganga While Performing Water Feats At Mir Ghat In Varanasi

Varanasi: In a tragic incident on Wednesday at the Mir Ghat under Dashashwamedh police station limits, a man drowned in the Ganga despite being a trained swimmer. The victim, Nitin Singh (47), a yoga instructor and skilled swimmer from Janakpuri, Delhi, was in Varanasi on a trip with his wife, Kanchan Singh, and their children.

According to reports, the family arrived in Varanasi and went to Mir Ghat for a holy dip. While Nitin's wife and children were sitting on the ghat steps, he entered the river for a dip and a swim. Eyewitnesses said he was performing feats in the water, like submerging himself for brief periods and resurfacing after a minute or two.

After one such dive, however, he did not come back up, alarming his wife. Kanchan then started shouting for help, following which the police were alerted immediately. According to the Dashashwamedh outpost in-charge Anjumani Tiwari, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot along with local divers.

Nitin’s body was retrieved after an intense search operation, and he was found unconscious. The NDRF personnel administered CPR at the site, but there was no response. The 47-year-old was then taken to Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.