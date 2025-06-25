ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Drowns In Ganga While Performing Water Feats At Mir Ghat In Varanasi

Yoga instructor and swimmer Nitin Singh drowned during a bath in the Ganga while performing stunts. Resuscitation attempts by NDRF failed.

Yoga teacher drowns in Varanasi
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Varanasi: In a tragic incident on Wednesday at the Mir Ghat under Dashashwamedh police station limits, a man drowned in the Ganga despite being a trained swimmer. The victim, Nitin Singh (47), a yoga instructor and skilled swimmer from Janakpuri, Delhi, was in Varanasi on a trip with his wife, Kanchan Singh, and their children.

According to reports, the family arrived in Varanasi and went to Mir Ghat for a holy dip. While Nitin's wife and children were sitting on the ghat steps, he entered the river for a dip and a swim. Eyewitnesses said he was performing feats in the water, like submerging himself for brief periods and resurfacing after a minute or two.

After one such dive, however, he did not come back up, alarming his wife. Kanchan then started shouting for help, following which the police were alerted immediately. According to the Dashashwamedh outpost in-charge Anjumani Tiwari, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot along with local divers.

Nitin’s body was retrieved after an intense search operation, and he was found unconscious. The NDRF personnel administered CPR at the site, but there was no response. The 47-year-old was then taken to Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have registered an FIR and have sent the body for post-mortem. Nitin's shocked family and relatives are said to have started for Varanasi from New Delhi. Officials said that further action would be taken once the family arrives.

Also Read

Five Children Drown In Punjab's Ludhiana In 24 Hours; Search For Two Bodies On

Rajasthan: Three Kids Drown While Bathing In Canal

Varanasi: In a tragic incident on Wednesday at the Mir Ghat under Dashashwamedh police station limits, a man drowned in the Ganga despite being a trained swimmer. The victim, Nitin Singh (47), a yoga instructor and skilled swimmer from Janakpuri, Delhi, was in Varanasi on a trip with his wife, Kanchan Singh, and their children.

According to reports, the family arrived in Varanasi and went to Mir Ghat for a holy dip. While Nitin's wife and children were sitting on the ghat steps, he entered the river for a dip and a swim. Eyewitnesses said he was performing feats in the water, like submerging himself for brief periods and resurfacing after a minute or two.

After one such dive, however, he did not come back up, alarming his wife. Kanchan then started shouting for help, following which the police were alerted immediately. According to the Dashashwamedh outpost in-charge Anjumani Tiwari, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rushed to the spot along with local divers.

Nitin’s body was retrieved after an intense search operation, and he was found unconscious. The NDRF personnel administered CPR at the site, but there was no response. The 47-year-old was then taken to Kabirchaura Divisional Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have registered an FIR and have sent the body for post-mortem. Nitin's shocked family and relatives are said to have started for Varanasi from New Delhi. Officials said that further action would be taken once the family arrives.

Also Read

Five Children Drown In Punjab's Ludhiana In 24 Hours; Search For Two Bodies On

Rajasthan: Three Kids Drown While Bathing In Canal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOGA TEACHER DIES VARANASIYOGA TEACHER DROWNS GANGADELHI SWIMMER DROWNS GANGAYOGA TEACHER DROWNS VARANASI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

Exclusive। Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.